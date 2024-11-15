Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on OKLO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Oklo. Our analysis of options history for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 11% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $871,550, and 3 were calls, valued at $264,260.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $18.0 to $27.0 for Oklo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Oklo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Oklo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $18.0 to $27.0, over the past month.

Oklo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.5 $4.0 $4.0 $21.00 $396.8K 3.4K 1.0K OKLO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $10.1 $9.1 $9.55 $26.00 $148.0K 371 250 OKLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.4 $6.8 $8.6 $25.00 $129.0K 179 150 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $3.9 $3.6 $3.83 $18.00 $116.7K 10 308 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.9 $1.85 $1.9 $20.00 $95.0K 117 609

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oklo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Oklo Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,060,583, with OKLO's price down by -12.6%, positioned at $20.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

