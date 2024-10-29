Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NVO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Novo Nordisk. Our analysis of options history for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 65% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $1,082,396, and 7 were calls, valued at $325,455.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $145.0 for Novo Nordisk over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Novo Nordisk options trades today is 1369.56 with a total volume of 9,676.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Novo Nordisk's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $6.2 $6.15 $6.2 $110.00 $302.5K 3.6K 489 NVO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $6.15 $6.1 $6.1 $110.00 $233.1K 3.6K 1.0K NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $116.00 $103.5K 99 300 NVO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $32.5 $32.35 $32.5 $145.00 $91.0K 334 50 NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $1.48 $1.23 $1.34 $111.00 $75.3K 507 1.0K

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Novo Nordisk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Novo Nordisk Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,941,769, the price of NVO is down by -0.66%, reaching $111.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Novo Nordisk

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $158.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Novo Nordisk, targeting a price of $156.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Novo Nordisk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

