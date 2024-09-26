Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NVDA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 275 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $914,225, and 256 are calls, for a total amount of $15,362,431.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $160.0 for NVIDIA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.55 $3.45 $3.5 $145.00 $198.1K 16.5K 1.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $2.67 $2.64 $2.64 $125.00 $131.2K 104.3K 31.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $124.00 $114.1K 79.7K 9.5K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $6.05 $5.95 $5.99 $123.00 $92.8K 11.9K 1.7K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $4.6 $4.5 $4.57 $125.00 $91.4K 36.6K 11.7K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NVIDIA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of NVIDIA Currently trading with a volume of 20,976,326, the NVDA's price is up by 2.21%, now at $126.24. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days. Expert Opinions on NVIDIA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $162.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

