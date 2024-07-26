Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NVAX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVAX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Novavax.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $527,518, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $169,538.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.5 and $30.0 for Novavax, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novavax's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novavax's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $2.98 $3.3 $12.50 $261.6K 12.7K 1.2K NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $12.50 $160.7K 12.7K 489 NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.65 $6.35 $6.38 $20.00 $54.8K 551 103 NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.25 $9.95 $10.05 $25.00 $50.2K 85 50 NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $30.00 $49.0K 1.7K 168

About Novavax

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats. The company believes its vaccine technology has the potential to be applied broadly to a wide variety of human infectious diseases. The Company manages its business as one operating segment, the development and commercialization of vaccines. The company generates maximum revenue from Europe.

Present Market Standing of Novavax Trading volume stands at 5,964,568, with NVAX's price up by 2.94%, positioned at $17.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

