Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NKE Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nike. Our analysis of options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $672,529, and 30 were calls, valued at $1,690,407.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $95.0 for Nike over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 4458.39 with a total volume of 43,881.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.85 $3.75 $3.76 $75.00 $376.0K 7.2K 529 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $75.00 $233.0K 6.7K 2 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.79 $2.73 $2.75 $82.50 $192.5K 876 2.6K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.05 $7.85 $7.8 $75.00 $117.3K 2.4K 27 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.3 $4.3 $4.3 $70.00 $86.0K 1.9K 231

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 19,855,350, the price of NKE is up by 2.09%, reaching $72.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now. Expert Opinions on Nike

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.4.

An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $115. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $100. An analyst from Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $120. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $102. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $115.

