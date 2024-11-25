Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NFLX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 15% of traders were bullish, while 76% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $109,130, and 10 were calls, valued at $473,290.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $760.0 to $1000.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Netflix's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Netflix's significant trades, within a strike price range of $760.0 to $1000.0, over the past month.

Netflix 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $163.15 $157.35 $158.87 $805.00 $158.8K 20 10 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $166.9 $165.0 $165.0 $760.00 $82.5K 306 0 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $13.85 $10.95 $13.0 $890.00 $41.3K 709 419 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $39.25 $36.8 $39.25 $900.00 $39.2K 325 10 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $2.39 $2.33 $2.37 $915.00 $38.6K 1.5K 632

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 280 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm recently began introducing ad-supported subscription plans, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Netflix, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now? With a volume of 71,159, the price of NFLX is up 0.27% at $900.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days. Expert Opinions on Netflix

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $968.75.

* An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $950. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1000. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Pivotal Research keeps a Buy rating on Netflix with a target price of $1100. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $825.

