Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NET Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cloudflare. Our analysis of options history for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $342,845, and 6 were calls, valued at $374,325.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $79.0 to $135.0 for Cloudflare during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cloudflare's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cloudflare's significant trades, within a strike price range of $79.0 to $135.0, over the past month.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $22.35 $22.1 $22.23 $80.00 $133.3K 114 100 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.9 $5.85 $5.85 $90.00 $118.1K 650 304 NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.25 $22.1 $22.23 $80.00 $88.9K 114 40 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $85.00 $63.7K 126 188 NET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.15 $6.0 $6.06 $95.00 $60.6K 1.5K 100

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cloudflare, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,749,016, the price of NET is up by 2.2%, reaching $89.57. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. What The Experts Say On Cloudflare

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

