Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NEM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Newmont.

Looking at options history for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 16% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $95,220 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $864,715.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $55.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Newmont's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Newmont's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Newmont 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.55 $9.45 $9.5 $45.00 $475.0K 34.1K 538 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.8 $7.75 $7.8 $45.00 $78.0K 12.3K 100 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.2 $12.1 $12.2 $42.50 $61.0K 452 70 NEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.35 $8.3 $8.35 $55.00 $50.1K 725 70 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.4 $9.3 $9.36 $45.00 $46.8K 8.6K 76

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to produce roughly 6.9 million ounces of gold in 2024. However, after buying Newcrest, Newmont is likely to sell a number of its higher cost, smaller mines accounting for 20% of forecast sales in 2024. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2023.

Current Position of Newmont Trading volume stands at 2,636,377, with NEM's price up by 1.74%, positioned at $52.73. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days. What The Experts Say On Newmont

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.5.

An analyst from Argus Research has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $58. An analyst from Scotiabank upgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $59.

