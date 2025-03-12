Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NEE Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,652,294, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $52,980.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $67.5 to $80.0 for NextEra Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NextEra Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NextEra Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $67.5 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NextEra Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.55 $8.45 $8.55 $75.00 $162.4K 2.8K 191 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.95 $6.8 $6.95 $72.50 $141.7K 1.6K 1 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.2 $67.50 $130.9K 3.5K 659 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.85 $10.0 $77.50 $101.0K 207 301 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.26 $2.22 $2.26 $67.50 $100.7K 3.5K 1.1K

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NextEra Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

NextEra Energy's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,417,248, the price of NEE is down by -2.42%, reaching $72.24. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now. What The Experts Say On NextEra Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $91.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NextEra Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

