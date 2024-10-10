Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NEE Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $174,303, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $190,320.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $95.0 for NextEra Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $6.35 $6.1 $6.35 $82.50 $101.6K 2.0K 169 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $95.00 $46.7K 635 147 NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $82.50 $42.0K 4.6K 218 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.81 $2.7 $2.81 $80.00 $41.5K 3.1K 152 NEE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.73 $0.67 $0.69 $80.00 $34.5K 8.6K 587

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NextEra Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of NextEra Energy Trading volume stands at 2,865,668, with NEE's price up by 1.13%, positioned at $81.49. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NextEra Energy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.66666666666667.

* An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $87. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NextEra Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

