Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NBIS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nebius Group.

Looking at options history for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $125,265 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $243,708.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $40.0 for Nebius Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Nebius Group stands at 814.86, with a total volume reaching 1,109.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Nebius Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $25.00 $116.7K 2.2K 491 NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $2.15 $1.8 $2.08 $25.00 $52.0K 45 251 NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $25.00 $40.9K 2.1K 165 NBIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.8 $6.4 $6.62 $20.00 $39.7K 271 65 NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.9 $8.6 $8.72 $20.00 $34.0K 919 41

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Nebius Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Nebius Group

With a trading volume of 3,947,181, the price of NBIS is up by 0.16%, reaching $24.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 95 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Nebius Group

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $30.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nebius Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NBIS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 BWS Financial Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NBIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.