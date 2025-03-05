Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MSTR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Strategy. Our analysis of options history for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) revealed 76 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $2,171,016, and 53 were calls, valued at $5,059,119.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $420.0 for Strategy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Strategy stands at 4626.13, with a total volume reaching 235,481.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Strategy, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $420.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Strategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $13.8 $13.55 $13.55 $280.00 $574.5K 7.5K 1.0K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.45 $260.00 $445.0K 3.1K 5.8K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $300.00 $311.9K 12.1K 18.9K MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $167.75 $167.05 $167.05 $400.00 $217.1K 638 13 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $8.95 $8.9 $8.95 $270.00 $164.4K 4.0K 3.4K

About Strategy

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Strategy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Strategy With a volume of 5,235,880, the price of MSTR is up 2.52% at $282.08. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Strategy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $501.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Strategy with a target price of $409. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Maxim Group keeps a Buy rating on Strategy with a target price of $500. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $560. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Strategy with a target price of $421. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Strategy with a target price of $619.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Strategy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.