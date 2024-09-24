Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MSTR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MicroStrategy. Our analysis of options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 21% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $191,154, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,035,028.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $380.0 for MicroStrategy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MicroStrategy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MicroStrategy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MicroStrategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $46.0 $45.85 $46.0 $110.00 $427.8K 550 95 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $63.25 $61.5 $62.47 $138.00 $187.4K 186 0 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $62.5 $60.1 $61.21 $138.00 $183.6K 287 0 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $1.47 $0.82 $1.31 $140.00 $65.5K 3.2K 1.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $29.1 $28.3 $28.3 $380.00 $56.6K 4.6K 20

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MicroStrategy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 431,799, the price of MSTR is up by 0.73%, reaching $151.06. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now. What The Experts Say On MicroStrategy

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $173.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $146. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $173. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $173.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

