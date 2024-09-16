Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MSTR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MicroStrategy. Our analysis of options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) revealed 145 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 35 were puts, with a value of $2,123,015, and 110 were calls, valued at $14,926,000.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.5 to $380.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.5 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $34.55 $34.1 $34.41 $123.00 $1.7M 43 501 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $54.15 $52.85 $53.05 $140.00 $1.0M 520 241 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $53.65 $52.65 $52.73 $140.00 $358.3K 520 632 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $22.5 $22.45 $22.45 $120.00 $223.9K 2.2K 81 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $54.15 $52.85 $53.04 $140.00 $196.2K 520 294

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

In light of the recent options history for MicroStrategy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of MicroStrategy Trading volume stands at 7,277,458, with MSTR's price down by -4.28%, positioned at $135.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. What The Experts Say On MicroStrategy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $171.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $173. An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $146. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $194.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

