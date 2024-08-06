Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MSTR Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 101 extraordinary options activities for MicroStrategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 35 are puts, totaling $2,015,233, and 66 are calls, amounting to $5,558,675.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $700.0 and $3800.0 for MicroStrategy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MicroStrategy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MicroStrategy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $700.0 to $3800.0, over the past month.

MicroStrategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $590.0 $572.0 $581.59 $1350.00 $348.9K 15 12 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $98.85 $91.25 $94.32 $1350.00 $245.2K 214 30 MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $73.35 $68.9 $71.15 $1300.00 $184.9K 328 43 MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $221.15 $210.05 $216.37 $1550.00 $151.3K 122 50 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $306.0 $286.0 $298.05 $3000.00 $149.0K 92 12

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MicroStrategy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 634,583, with MSTR's price up by 0.6%, positioned at $1316.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. What Analysts Are Saying About MicroStrategy

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $2040.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $2150. An analyst from Maxim Group persists with their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $1930.

