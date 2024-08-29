Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MSFT Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Microsoft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $770,201, and 22 are calls, amounting to $3,533,254.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $260.0 and $440.0 for Microsoft, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $260.0 to $440.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $123.65 $121.9 $123.0 $300.00 $1.2M 1.2K 100 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $23.85 $23.75 $23.85 $400.00 $1.1M 4.1K 483 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $127.85 $125.55 $127.0 $300.00 $381.0K 1.2K 300 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.45 $5.45 $5.45 $430.00 $182.6K 13.1K 1.0K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.7 $16.4 $16.7 $380.00 $158.6K 2.3K 783

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Microsoft, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Microsoft With a trading volume of 4,426,254, the price of MSFT is up by 2.34%, reaching $420.19. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. What The Experts Say On Microsoft

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $511.2.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $485. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Microsoft with a target price of $506. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $550. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Microsoft with a target price of $500. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $515.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Microsoft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

