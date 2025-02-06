Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MRK Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Merck & Co. Our analysis of options history for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) revealed 32 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $1,297,100, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,143,483.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $100.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.95 $1.63 $1.64 $100.00 $686.3K 3.5K 4.1K MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.8 $8.7 $8.75 $95.00 $198.8K 4.6K 2.9K MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.3 $10.2 $10.3 $95.00 $104.0K 2.2K 123 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.35 $95.00 $100.1K 424 300 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.85 $8.8 $8.83 $95.00 $99.0K 4.6K 3.1K

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Merck & Co, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now? With a volume of 12,212,671, the price of MRK is down -1.44% at $88.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Merck & Co

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $114.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Merck & Co with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

