Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MPWR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Monolithic Power Systems. Our analysis of options history for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $590,309, and 4 were calls, valued at $166,150.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $410.0 to $580.0 for Monolithic Power Systems over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Monolithic Power Systems's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Monolithic Power Systems's whale trades within a strike price range from $410.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $97.0 $90.3 $94.48 $550.00 $141.7K 174 19 MPWR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $86.0 $77.1 $80.73 $450.00 $121.0K 5 18 MPWR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $101.4 $94.9 $97.9 $560.00 $107.6K 199 219 MPWR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $102.3 $94.1 $98.8 $560.00 $88.9K 199 26 MPWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $50.0 $45.6 $45.6 $460.00 $68.4K 0 15

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Monolithic Power Systems, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Monolithic Power Systems Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,062,339, the price of MPWR is down by -3.24%, reaching $482.52.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Monolithic Power Systems

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $738.33.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $800. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $665. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Neutral rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $750.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Monolithic Power Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MPWR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral Neutral

