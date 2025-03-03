Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MOS Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Mosaic. Our analysis of options history for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $527,093, and 10 were calls, valued at $655,692.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $35.0 for Mosaic, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Mosaic's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Mosaic's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Mosaic Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.43 $1.04 $1.05 $25.00 $300.3K 10.5K 2.7K MOS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.49 $2.2 $2.37 $27.50 $118.0K 1.7K 1.7K MOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $30.00 $104.7K 975 671 MOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $30.00 $96.7K 975 322 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.0 $3.0 $3.0 $30.00 $75.6K 975 1.5K

About Mosaic

Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Mosaic, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Mosaic Currently trading with a volume of 2,873,931, the MOS's price is up by 0.42%, now at $24.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days. Expert Opinions on Mosaic

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $29.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Mosaic, maintaining a target price of $31. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $29. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Mosaic, maintaining a target price of $28.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Mosaic with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.