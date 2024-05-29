Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MOS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Mosaic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,963, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,078,076.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $31.0 to $35.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Mosaic's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Mosaic's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $31.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Mosaic Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.15 $3.9 $3.89 $35.00 $136.5K 4.7K 422 MOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.85 $3.89 $35.00 $134.9K 4.7K 1.0K MOS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.95 $3.75 $3.85 $35.00 $131.2K 4.7K 2.3K MOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $35.00 $131.1K 4.7K 3.3K MOS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.05 $3.85 $3.95 $35.00 $107.8K 4.7K 2.0K

About Mosaic

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosiac Fertilizantes business, which the company acquired from Vale in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Mosaic, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 738,857, with MOS's price down by -2.7%, positioned at $30.29. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. What The Experts Say On Mosaic

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $34.2.

An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $38. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Mosaic, targeting a price of $32. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Mosaic with a target price of $39. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $29. An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Mosaic with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

