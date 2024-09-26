Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Morgan Stanley Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Morgan Stanley. Our analysis of options history for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $126,600, and 5 were calls, valued at $335,399.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $105.0 for Morgan Stanley during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Morgan Stanley's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Morgan Stanley's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Morgan Stanley 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.75 $105.00 $132.3K 1.0K 237 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $104.00 $91.4K 163 435 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $105.00 $66.0K 3.2K 249 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.4 $8.3 $8.4 $100.00 $47.8K 14.7K 1 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.05 $2.98 $3.05 $104.00 $36.2K 163 1

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Morgan Stanley, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Morgan Stanley With a volume of 1,349,756, the price of MS is up 1.56% at $103.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days. Expert Opinions on Morgan Stanley

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $105.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Morgan Stanley options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

