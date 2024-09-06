Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Morgan Stanley Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $366,199 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $256,900.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $97.5 for Morgan Stanley over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Morgan Stanley options trades today is 418.29 with a total volume of 1,315.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Morgan Stanley's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $97.5 over the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.55 $3.25 $3.2 $90.00 $192.0K 0 0 MS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.5 $7.25 $7.37 $95.00 $110.5K 840 72 MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.9 $1.83 $1.82 $80.00 $109.2K 830 600 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.5 $9.4 $9.5 $95.00 $48.4K 840 51 MS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $28.7 $28.4 $28.57 $70.00 $45.7K 328 16

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Morgan Stanley, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,504,825, the price of MS is up by 0.14%, reaching $99.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 40 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.