Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MNDY Options

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $118,430, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $609,165.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $320.0 for Monday.Com over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Monday.Com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Monday.Com's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Monday.Com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MNDY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $33.7 $31.8 $33.0 $270.00 $161.7K 18 49 MNDY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.8 $11.5 $11.5 $320.00 $138.0K 474 122 MNDY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $65.4 $63.0 $63.0 $210.00 $94.4K 200 15 MNDY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $27.0 $24.8 $27.0 $235.00 $81.0K 159 30 MNDY PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $11.2 $9.0 $11.0 $210.00 $64.9K 94 59

About Monday.Com

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Monday.Com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Monday.Com Trading volume stands at 299,757, with MNDY's price down by -1.14%, positioned at $257.82. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 87 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Monday.Com

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $294.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Monday.Com with a target price of $280. An analyst from Baird has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $250. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $300. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Monday.Com, maintaining a target price of $300. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Monday.Com with a target price of $340.

