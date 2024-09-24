Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MMM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on 3M.

Looking at options history for 3M (NYSE:MMM) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $504,657 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,610,856.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $155.0 for 3M, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for 3M options trades today is 806.31 with a total volume of 7,044.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for 3M's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

3M 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $145.00 $634.4K 767 2.1K MMM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $36.35 $36.2 $36.35 $105.00 $363.5K 109 331 MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $4.85 $4.55 $4.85 $138.00 $241.4K 18 515 MMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $4.55 $3.4 $4.55 $138.00 $225.7K 2 514 MMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $4.55 $4.1 $4.55 $138.00 $57.7K 2 771

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

In light of the recent options history for 3M, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

3M's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,128,614, the price of MMM is up by 1.07%, reaching $137.09. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now. What The Experts Say On 3M

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $125.

