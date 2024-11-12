Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Micron Technology Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Micron Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $107,992, and 9 are calls, amounting to $642,489.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $150.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.2 $105.00 $205.0K 6.4K 365 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $110.00 $106.0K 7.1K 783 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $110.00 $85.5K 7.1K 374 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.63 $0.6 $0.62 $108.00 $55.8K 3.4K 1.4K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $24.3 $23.5 $23.6 $125.00 $51.9K 950 40

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Micron Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,851,603, with MU's price down by -4.57%, positioned at $103.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Micron Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.