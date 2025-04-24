Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MDB Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MongoDB. Our analysis of options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $190,928, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,031,973.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $290.0 for MongoDB during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MongoDB's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MongoDB's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $290.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $42.6 $38.35 $38.35 $290.00 $141.8K 73 90 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $26.95 $25.0 $26.5 $180.00 $132.5K 245 153 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $26.6 $24.55 $26.2 $180.00 $117.9K 245 102 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.85 $5.5 $5.5 $180.00 $110.9K 986 210 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.2 $2.65 $3.15 $230.00 $102.4K 376 341

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MongoDB's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,074,806, the price of MDB is up 5.74% at $172.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MongoDB

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $246.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on MongoDB with a target price of $275. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $330. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on MongoDB with a target price of $190. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MongoDB options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MDB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral

