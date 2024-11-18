Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MDB Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,065,617 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $667,115.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $350.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $45.7 $41.65 $43.0 $280.00 $129.0K 114 0 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $56.0 $55.55 $56.0 $300.00 $112.0K 93 20 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $3.8 $3.8 $3.8 $290.00 $110.5K 808 332 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $28.3 $27.0 $27.0 $290.00 $94.5K 13 1 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $13.85 $10.95 $12.05 $290.00 $90.3K 301 88

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of MongoDB Trading volume stands at 468,964, with MDB's price up by 0.68%, positioned at $281.66. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. What The Experts Say On MongoDB

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $345.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $345.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

