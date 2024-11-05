Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MDB Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,009,417 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $112,954.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $275.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MongoDB's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MongoDB's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $275.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MongoDB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $29.25 $27.65 $29.25 $250.00 $64.4K 27 150 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $29.35 $28.9 $28.9 $250.00 $49.1K 27 252 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $30.0 $28.75 $29.25 $250.00 $46.8K 27 80 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $18.1 $17.7 $18.1 $240.00 $45.2K 104 118 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $29.55 $28.65 $29.25 $250.00 $40.9K 27 108

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MongoDB, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of MongoDB Currently trading with a volume of 264,424, the MDB's price is up by 0.9%, now at $269.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. What Analysts Are Saying About MongoDB

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $340.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $340.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

