Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MDB Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MongoDB. Our analysis of options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $693,191, and 9 were calls, valued at $460,528.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $720.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MongoDB options trades today is 206.82 with a total volume of 4,093.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MongoDB's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $720.0 over the last 30 days.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $3.0 $2.06 $2.45 $235.00 $551.2K 0 2.2K MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.45 $6.6 $720.00 $83.1K 73 256 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.45 $7.45 $670.00 $74.5K 277 414 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.45 $7.4 $7.4 $670.00 $63.6K 277 255 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $7.5 $7.5 $670.00 $59.4K 277 12

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MongoDB, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of MongoDB With a trading volume of 110,295, the price of MDB is down by -1.59%, reaching $282.24. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for MongoDB

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $335.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $330. An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $320. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $335. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on MongoDB with a target price of $350. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $340.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MongoDB with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.