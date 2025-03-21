Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MCD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $74,350 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,100,372.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $270.0 and $330.0 for McDonald's, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for McDonald's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of McDonald's's whale trades within a strike price range from $270.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

McDonald's 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $6.35 $6.05 $6.18 $305.00 $301.5K 729 47 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.75 $6.5 $6.55 $305.00 $262.6K 729 945 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.3 $3.75 $3.91 $300.00 $190.8K 2.2K 286 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $19.75 $18.9 $18.9 $305.00 $94.4K 199 50 MCD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.45 $3.2 $3.34 $330.00 $66.8K 939 224

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding McDonald's, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

McDonald's's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,001,089, the price of MCD is down by -0.51%, reaching $305.44. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 39 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for McDonald's

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $335.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

