Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MBLY Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MBLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 options trades for Mobileye Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $5,534,860, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $25,057.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $16.0 for Mobileye Global during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Mobileye Global's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Mobileye Global's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $16.0, over the past month.

Mobileye Global 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MBLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.65 $1.6 $1.64 $12.00 $499.7K 33 37.7K MBLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.6 $1.5 $1.59 $12.00 $475.2K 33 28.0K MBLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.55 $1.5 $1.55 $12.00 $465.0K 33 21.4K MBLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $12.00 $450.0K 33 15.1K MBLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.25 $1.4 $12.00 $419.8K 33 3.0K

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies. Mobileye is the Company's only reportable operating segment. Its solutions comprise Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, Mobileye Drive, Self-Driving System & Vehicles. It also provides data services to Expedite Maintenance Operations with AI-Powered Road Survey Technology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Mobileye Global, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Mobileye Global Currently trading with a volume of 1,816,146, the MBLY's price is down by -1.98%, now at $13.35. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. What The Experts Say On Mobileye Global

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $26.333333333333332.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Mobileye Global with a target price of $20. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Mobileye Global, maintaining a target price of $35. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Mobileye Global with a target price of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Mobileye Global, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.