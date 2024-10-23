Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Mastercard Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Mastercard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $161,337, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $541,947.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $380.0 and $540.0 for Mastercard, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale activity within a strike price range from $380.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $66.7 $64.6 $66.0 $450.00 $151.8K 107 23 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.5 $27.75 $27.75 $540.00 $135.9K 492 103 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.9 $10.9 $10.9 $530.00 $52.2K 85 123 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $21.2 $20.75 $21.05 $525.00 $50.7K 78 24 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $21.2 $20.75 $21.05 $525.00 $48.4K 78 47

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Mastercard, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Mastercard's Current Market Status With a volume of 693,191, the price of MA is up 0.08% at $513.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Mastercard

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $581.3333333333334.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $593. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $576. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $575.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Mastercard options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.