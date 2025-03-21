Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MAR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marriott International. Our analysis of options history for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 69% of traders were bullish, while 15% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $458,058, and 2 were calls, valued at $117,940.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $270.0 for Marriott International over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Marriott International stands at 169.86, with a total volume reaching 2,161.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Marriott International, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Marriott International Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MAR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $10.0 $9.7 $9.7 $250.00 $92.1K 41 97 MAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.3 $16.9 $16.9 $240.00 $76.0K 293 46 MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.7 $225.00 $55.8K 0 119 MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.8 $5.5 $5.5 $230.00 $43.4K 424 607 MAR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $41.3 $38.0 $39.7 $270.00 $39.7K 254 10

About Marriott International

Marriott operates 1.7 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. At the end of 2024, luxury represented roughly 10% of total rooms, premium was 43%, select service was 45%, midscale was 1%, and other was 1%. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represented 98% of total rooms as of Dec. 31, 2024. North America makes up 62% of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marriott International, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Marriott International Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,903,989, the price of MAR is down by -3.07%, reaching $237.32. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 40 days from now. What The Experts Say On Marriott International

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $299.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Marriott International with a target price of $298. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Marriott International, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marriott International options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.