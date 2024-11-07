Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LYFT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Lyft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $347,011, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,852,255.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $30.0 for Lyft, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lyft stands at 3853.29, with a total volume reaching 39,771.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lyft, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.86 $2.74 $2.86 $25.00 $572.0K 6.9K 2.4K LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.6 $1.59 $1.6 $19.00 $184.3K 3.0K 1.2K LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.7 $6.7 $15.00 $170.8K 3.1K 1.0K LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $3.2 $3.0 $3.0 $14.50 $150.6K 4.8K 541 LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.0 $12.00 $133.0K 465 206

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lyft, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Lyft's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 52,357,128, the LYFT's price is up by 23.37%, now at $17.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 96 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lyft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.