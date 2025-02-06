Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LUNR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUNR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Machines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $83,050, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,040,535.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $11.0 and $37.0 for Intuitive Machines, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Machines options trades today is 3046.08 with a total volume of 6,820.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Machines's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Machines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.7 $2.61 $2.7 $25.00 $187.9K 12.0K 1.4K LUNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $25.00 $156.7K 12.0K 636 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.1 $2.95 $2.95 $25.00 $114.6K 12.0K 748 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.8 $8.05 $8.8 $25.00 $88.0K 508 103 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.7 $2.69 $2.7 $25.00 $84.5K 12.0K 2.2K

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Machines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Intuitive Machines Currently trading with a volume of 8,605,127, the LUNR's price is up by 1.78%, now at $19.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days. What The Experts Say On Intuitive Machines

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $21.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuitive Machines, targeting a price of $26. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intuitive Machines options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

