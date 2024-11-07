Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LULU Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LULU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Lululemon Athletica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $364,999, and 6 are calls, amounting to $278,718.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $360.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lululemon Athletica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lululemon Athletica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $360.0, over the past month.

Lululemon Athletica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $36.4 $35.05 $35.05 $310.00 $140.2K 40 114 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $194.15 $190.0 $194.15 $130.00 $77.6K 16 4 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $2.64 $2.63 $2.64 $322.50 $53.2K 175 3 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $35.45 $35.1 $35.45 $310.00 $53.1K 40 40 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $157.5 $157.35 $157.5 $170.00 $47.2K 6 6

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

In light of the recent options history for Lululemon Athletica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 249,671, with LULU's price up by 1.61%, positioned at $318.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 28 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lululemon Athletica

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $370.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $360. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $380.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

