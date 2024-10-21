Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LULU Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $183,240, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,004,971.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $370.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lululemon Athletica options trades today is 458.5 with a total volume of 792.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lululemon Athletica's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $145.3 $146.0 $146.0 $155.00 $291.9K 21 20 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $28.55 $27.85 $28.21 $290.00 $163.3K 814 83 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $132.6 $128.0 $132.6 $175.00 $52.9K 11 4 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $22.0 $21.7 $21.7 $300.00 $52.0K 1.1K 141 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $26.25 $25.25 $25.25 $300.00 $50.5K 1.4K 32

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Current Position of Lululemon Athletica With a trading volume of 656,245, the price of LULU is up by 1.8%, reaching $296.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 45 days from now. Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $314.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $314.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

