Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LRCX Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Lam Research. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $163,950, and 7 are calls, amounting to $334,424.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $620.0 and $1110.0 for Lam Research, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale activity within a strike price range from $620.0 to $1110.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $137.0 $129.85 $137.0 $1110.00 $137.0K 17 0 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $25.25 $20.3 $23.0 $990.00 $82.8K 69 0 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $142.95 $136.95 $139.85 $970.00 $55.9K 18 6 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $143.1 $136.95 $139.48 $970.00 $55.7K 18 2 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $385.8 $370.9 $377.0 $620.00 $37.7K 149 0

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lam Research, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Lam Research's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 25,827, the price of LRCX is up by 1.41%, reaching $981.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lam Research

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1262.5.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $1200. An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $1325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

