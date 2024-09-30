Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LOW Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Lowe's Companies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $283,740, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,548,705.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $300.0 for Lowe's Companies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $20.9 $20.8 $20.8 $270.00 $424.2K 51 486 LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.75 $20.7 $20.7 $270.00 $335.3K 51 852 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.8 $20.7 $20.7 $270.00 $134.5K 51 486 LOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $20.95 $20.4 $20.7 $270.00 $124.2K 51 179 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $20.9 $20.4 $20.7 $270.00 $105.5K 51 290

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself (around 75% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients (around 25% of sales). We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lowe's Companies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Lowe's Companies's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 913,772, the price of LOW is up by 0.61%, reaching $268.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lowe's Companies

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $291.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Melius Research downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $290. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Lowe's Companies, maintaining a target price of $265. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $305. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $307.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lowe's Companies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

