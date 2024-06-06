Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LLY Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 79 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly and Co. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $502,855, and 70 are calls, amounting to $5,755,860.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $390.0 and $1000.0 for Eli Lilly and Co, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly and Co options trades today is 580.93 with a total volume of 7,734.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly and Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $390.0 to $1000.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Co 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $28.8 $28.6 $28.6 $850.00 $283.1K 955 291 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $30.2 $30.05 $30.05 $850.00 $267.4K 955 407 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $217.0 $214.0 $214.0 $820.00 $214.0K 33 0 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $28.5 $28.5 $28.5 $850.00 $208.0K 955 94 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $62.35 $61.95 $62.35 $780.00 $205.7K 1.3K 40

About Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Eli Lilly and Co, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Eli Lilly and Co Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 715,781, the LLY's price is up by 0.88%, now at $839.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly and Co

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $840.0.

An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly and Co, which currently sits at a price target of $840.

