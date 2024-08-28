Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LIN Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Linde.

Looking at options history for Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $114,020 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $358,488.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $470.0 and $500.0 for Linde, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Linde's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Linde's whale activity within a strike price range from $470.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Linde 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $38.6 $36.3 $38.17 $500.00 $152.4K 226 47 LIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $20.0 $19.9 $19.95 $480.00 $57.6K 909 31 LIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.5 $32.2 $32.3 $470.00 $51.7K 11 18 LIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.0 $18.9 $18.9 $480.00 $43.4K 909 68 LIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $26.2 $26.0 $26.06 $470.00 $39.1K 344 84

About Linde

Linde is the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with operations in over 100 countries. The firm's main products are atmospheric gases (including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) and process gases (including hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium), as well as equipment used in industrial gas production. Linde serves a wide variety of end markets, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and steelmaking. Linde generated approximately $33 billion in revenue in 2023.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Linde, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Linde Currently trading with a volume of 515,141, the LIN's price is down by -0.25%, now at $471.15. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Linde

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $495.75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Linde, targeting a price of $477. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Linde, targeting a price of $480. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Linde, maintaining a target price of $510. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Linde, which currently sits at a price target of $516.

