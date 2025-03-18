Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Li Auto Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Li Auto.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $93,028, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $501,036.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $23.0 and $30.0 for Li Auto, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Li Auto options trades today is 2430.67 with a total volume of 6,109.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Li Auto's big money trades within a strike price range of $23.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.45 $7.3 $7.42 $25.00 $148.4K 3.2K 310 LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.45 $2.4 $2.44 $30.00 $121.9K 6.7K 518 LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.25 $7.1 $7.19 $25.00 $71.9K 3.2K 110 LI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.5 $1.21 $1.3 $27.00 $43.8K 1.0K 65 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $28.00 $32.0K 2.7K 0

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 376,000 NEVs in 2023, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Li Auto, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Li Auto With a volume of 5,512,090, the price of LI is up 4.28% at $28.52. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. Expert Opinions on Li Auto

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $33.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $40. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Macquarie downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Li Auto with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.