Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Li Auto Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Li Auto. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 16% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $859,843, and 5 are calls, amounting to $240,408.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $26.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Li Auto options trades today is 1759.11 with a total volume of 4,079.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Li Auto's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $26.0 over the last 30 days.

Li Auto 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.02 $1.98 $1.99 $20.00 $299.5K 3.4K 1 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.82 $2.77 $2.77 $20.00 $184.1K 3.5K 1.3K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.8 $1.75 $1.75 $18.00 $105.0K 1.1K 0 LI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.97 $1.64 $1.79 $15.00 $89.5K 2.5K 1 LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.82 $2.81 $2.82 $20.00 $70.5K 3.5K 1.0K

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 376,000 NEVs in 2023, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Li Auto, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Li Auto With a volume of 5,221,363, the price of LI is down -2.33% at $20.79. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

