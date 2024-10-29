Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LEN Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar.

Looking at options history for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $324,137 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $246,900.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $200.0 for Lennar over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lennar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lennar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lennar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $7.9 $6.6 $7.25 $185.00 $108.7K 1.0K 150 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $14.4 $14.2 $14.4 $180.00 $105.1K 1.4K 149 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $15.4 $14.7 $15.4 $180.00 $77.0K 1.4K 50 LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $49.1 $48.0 $48.0 $130.00 $72.0K 79 15 LEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $34.2 $34.2 $34.2 $200.00 $44.4K 185 70

About Lennar

Lennar is one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily and single-family for rent construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lennar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Lennar With a trading volume of 1,032,367, the price of LEN is down by -4.88%, reaching $165.6. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lennar

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $190.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lennar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.