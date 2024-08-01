Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LEN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lennar (NYSE:LEN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LEN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Lennar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $239,092, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $394,833.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $185.0 for Lennar over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lennar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lennar's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Lennar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $43.0 $42.3 $43.0 $140.00 $270.9K 913 63 LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $27.3 $26.8 $26.98 $160.00 $80.9K 960 105 LEN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $18.0 $17.7 $17.85 $185.00 $62.5K 10 85 LEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.9 $17.6 $17.8 $185.00 $62.3K 10 50 LEN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $17.9 $17.6 $17.78 $185.00 $48.1K 10 112

About Lennar

Lennar is one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily and single-family for rent construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lennar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Lennar's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,607,851, the price of LEN is down by -0.77%, reaching $175.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. What The Experts Say On Lennar

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $186.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $174. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lennar, targeting a price of $240. Showing optimism, an analyst from Wedbush upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $144.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lennar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.