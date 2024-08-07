Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LAZR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Luminar Technologies.

Looking at options history for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,588,952 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $596,024.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1.0 to $2.0 for Luminar Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Luminar Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Luminar Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1.0 to $2.0, over the past month.

Luminar Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LAZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.64 $0.59 $0.58 $1.50 $201.7K 17.3K 7.1K LAZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.3 $0.29 $0.29 $1.00 $173.9K 455 21.4K LAZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.43 $0.4 $0.44 $1.50 $132.3K 9.7K 7.0K LAZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.64 $0.58 $0.58 $1.50 $113.1K 17.3K 13.5K LAZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.44 $0.4 $0.44 $1.50 $88.0K 9.7K 12.0K

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Inc is an automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. It operates its business through the following segments: Autonomy Solutions and advanced Technologies and Services. The majority of revenue is earned from the Autonomy Solutions segment which engaged in the design, manufacturing, and sale of LiDAR sensors catering mainly to the OEMs in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries and advanced Technologies and Services provides semiconductors and related components, as well as design, test and consulting services to the Autonomy Solutions segment and various third-party customers, including government agencies and defense contractors, in markets generally unrelated to autonomous vehicles.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Luminar Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Luminar Technologies With a trading volume of 16,389,381, the price of LAZR is down by -21.35%, reaching $1.1. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Luminar Technologies

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $4.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Luminar Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $1. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Neutral rating for Luminar Technologies, targeting a price of $2. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from WestPark Capital lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $9.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Luminar Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

