Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on KSS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Kohl's (NYSE:KSS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KSS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Kohl's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $343,588, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $212,150.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $19.5 to $25.0 for Kohl's during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Kohl's stands at 2503.67, with a total volume reaching 10,461.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Kohl's, situated within the strike price corridor from $19.5 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Kohl's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.08 $0.84 $1.03 $20.00 $103.0K 400 1.1K KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.1 $1.08 $1.08 $20.00 $85.8K 5.2K 1.0K KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.69 $0.52 $0.69 $20.00 $84.1K 5.4K 1.2K KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.7 $0.69 $0.69 $25.00 $82.9K 3.3K 1.2K KSS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $0.75 $0.64 $0.75 $19.50 $64.3K 318 902

About Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,174 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Kohl's, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Kohl's Trading volume stands at 4,802,971, with KSS's price down by -3.12%, positioned at $19.85. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 74 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Kohl's

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Kohl's, targeting a price of $20. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Kohl's, maintaining a target price of $23. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $23. An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $19. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Kohl's with a target price of $25.

