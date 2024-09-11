Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Kroger Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Kroger (NYSE:KR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Kroger.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,725, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $365,665.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $56.0 for Kroger over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Kroger stands at 702.67, with a total volume reaching 10,410.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Kroger, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $56.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Kroger 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $1.08 $1.03 $1.08 $52.00 $110.2K 281 2.1K KR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.32 $0.28 $0.27 $56.00 $55.1K 885 3.4K KR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.9 $8.8 $8.8 $45.00 $47.5K 49 1 KR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.69 $2.68 $2.69 $50.00 $37.3K 911 258 KR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $1.57 $1.54 $1.57 $52.00 $32.6K 14 1.2K

About Kroger

Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States with more than 2,700 stores across a portfolio of over 20 supermarket banners. The company touts its ingrained presence in US communities, citing that it is a top-two grocer in most of its major market areas. Over one fourth of Kroger's roughly $110 billion in nonperishable and fresh food sales (about 75% of revenue) stems from its private-label portfolio, of which the company manufactures about 30% of units via its 33 food production plants. The firm also operates fuel stations and pharmacies at 60% and 80% of its locations, respectively.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Kroger, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Kroger's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,682,553, the KR's price is down by -1.28%, now at $51.63. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Kroger

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $62.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Kroger, targeting a price of $62.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Kroger with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

