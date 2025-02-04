Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on KMI Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Kinder Morgan. Our analysis of options history for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 9% of traders were bullish, while 81% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $563,125, and 3 were calls, valued at $165,499.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.0 to $31.0 for Kinder Morgan over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kinder Morgan's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kinder Morgan's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.0 to $31.0 in the last 30 days.

Kinder Morgan Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KMI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.95 $2.82 $2.95 $30.00 $73.9K 5.8K 254 KMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $31.00 $72.0K 1.8K 400 KMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $31.00 $72.0K 1.8K 200 KMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $31.00 $72.0K 1.8K 600 KMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.59 $31.00 $71.9K 1.8K 800

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 82,000 miles in pipelines and 139 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

In light of the recent options history for Kinder Morgan, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Kinder Morgan With a trading volume of 7,498,922, the price of KMI is down by -0.44%, reaching $27.46. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. Expert Opinions on Kinder Morgan

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $31.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Kinder Morgan, targeting a price of $31. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Kinder Morgan, which currently sits at a price target of $33. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Kinder Morgan, targeting a price of $28. * An analyst from Scotiabank has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Kinder Morgan with a target price of $38.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Kinder Morgan with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.