Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on JPM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $607,027 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $433,877.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $300.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JPMorgan Chase's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JPMorgan Chase's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.3 $15.8 $16.0 $210.00 $160.0K 4.8K 100 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.75 $6.65 $6.75 $215.00 $134.9K 3.5K 421 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.85 $6.8 $6.8 $215.00 $134.6K 3.5K 221 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $80.0 $78.8 $80.0 $140.00 $80.0K 362 10 JPM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $86.1 $82.3 $84.35 $300.00 $75.9K 0 10

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JPMorgan Chase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,533,965, the price of JPM is up 1.7% at $216.08. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days. What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $235.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JPMorgan Chase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.